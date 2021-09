If the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom succeeds next week, it won’t be because Marin Democrats were caught napping. By midweek last week, 83,559 completed ballots had reached Marin County’s Registrar of Voters, 56,563 of which came from registered Democrats. No party preference voters accounted for 14,903 of the ballots, and 9,448 came from Republicans.