CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Housekeepers

Union
 7 days ago

Housekeepers - Vacasa Here we grow! Hiring now in North & South Lake Tahoe: Housekeepers. Pay rate: $20-23/hour $250 Sign On Bonus for New Hires Qualify for PTO, Benefits, Employee Discounts for hours worked. Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters...

jobs.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Alcohol#Housekeeping#Disability#Pto#Vacation Sick Days
boisestate.edu

International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week: Sept. 13-17

International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week is Sept. 13-17. The week is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members across all divisions on campus. The event is celebrated in thousands of facilities worldwide each year, but this will be the first year that Boise State is participating.
BOISE, ID
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
Union

Martin Webb: Analyzing the Idaho-Maryland Fudge Factory

As a long-time energy professional, local business owner and radio broadcaster of The Energy Report, I was asked to speak to a group about the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine on the subject of energy use. I analyzed multiple sources of information, including reports either paid for, created by or...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Union

Michael Ireland: Cities with mines close by?

I was intrigued to read the “Other Voices” column of Sept. 7, ”Where is city with gold mine?“ However, as I began reading, I realized that I misunderstood the title. I thought it read, “Where are cities with gold mines?” I was intrigued because I would like to know of other cities, like our community, that would have a substantial mine within the city limits.
METAL MINING
CBS New York

Hospitality Industry Job Fair Held At The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A shortage of workers prompted a job fair in New Jersey on Friday. Vendors in the hospitality industry set up shop at the Meadowlands. They have hundreds of jobs available at hotels, restaurants and other areas providing service, but they cannot find people to fill those positions. “The companies that are here represent the hotels and restaurants and others here today. There’s signing bonuses, there’s training opportunities, and they’re real career opportunities. Too often in hospitality, people look at those as low-paying jobs, as entry level jobs that they don’t want. That’s changed,” Meadowland Chamber President and CEO Jim Kirkos said. The Meadowlands Chamber hosted the event and says it will continue to host them to help the hospitality industry get back on its feet.
ECONOMY
Union

Cheryl Wicks: Volunteers are priceless

Every month I write an article about some aspect of your pet’s behavior or medical condition. This month I am writing with a slightly different twist; Sammie’s Friends would like to invite members of our community to volunteer at Sammie’s Friends. We could never do what we do without so many wonderful animal loving people helping out. We could never do what we do without so many wonderful animal loving people helping out. (I wrote this twice because it is that important and that profound.)
GRASS VALLEY, CA
haverford.edu

Housekeeping Supervisor

Supervise the day-to-day operations of the housekeeping staff, in designated buildings as well as covering other buildings in the absence of a supervisor, to include periodic work assignments. Provide initial training to new employees as to proper techniques necessary for them to complete their job responsibilities successfully. Perform evaluations for...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy