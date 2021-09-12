CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Live Updates: FSU 0, JSU 0 - First Quarter

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Jacksonville State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-1) and Gamecocks (0-1) can be seen on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream or listen, click here. For those attending, here are details on pregame fanfare. If you aren't making it, but want to watch with fellow Seminoles, information on game-watching parties can be found here.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Early-down miscues are piling up, hindering FSU’s offense

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State put up 38 points in its season opener against Notre Dame, a total that only Clemson and Alabama have surpassed in the last three seasons. Big plays, a diverse running attack, and two quarterbacks with different skill sets were a part of that output. The follow...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Pack's 2021-22 ACC schedule released

The 2021-22 ACC men’s basketball schedule was released Thursday night, as NC State and the rest of the conference found out what its upcoming conference season will look like. The Pack will open up its ACC campaign on Dec. 4 at home against Louisville, before taking its first road trip...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Makai Polk earning trust in Mississippi State's offense

Mississippi State's offense welcomed the addition of former California transfer Makai Polk this spring. And it hasn't taken the junior receiver long to make an impact. The long and lanky Polk showed glimpses of his ability during spring practice, his first spring session with the Bulldogs. That trend has carried over to the 2021 season with Polk earning his way into the starting lineup.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Kurelic: On Bowles, offensive line recruits, and Texas targets

Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On September 12 in a VIP intel item I posted the news that elite Ohio State linebacker...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
247Sports

‘Focused’ Holton Ahlers looking for a bounce-back performance

East Carolina entered the season with the belief third-year starting quarterback Holton Ahlers would take the next step in his career, from a promising player that had flashed talent in record-breaking performances, to a consistent, all-conference caliber performer week-in and week-out. Through two weeks, and following consecutive losses to Appalachian...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Louisville basketball schedule released for 2021-22 season

The University of Louisville officially released its basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday night. The Cardinals will play 18 games at home in the KFC Yum Center, while playing in the Cable Beach Championship - which includes two games in the Bahamas - and the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cardinals will be on ESPN's Big Monday slate three times.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Miami vs. Michigan State match-up breakdown and prediction

The start to the 2021 season has been a testy one for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and it won’t get any easier this week as UM plays host to Michigan State. UM (1-1) opened the year with a rough 44-13 loss to Alabama in week one followed by a gritty 25-23 win over Appalachian State at home in week two.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Jermaine Johnson
247Sports

Everything Shane Beamer said about Luke Doty before Georgia

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke publicly on Thursday night during his call-in show one final time before this Saturday’s game at second-ranked Georgia. A big piece of the conversation, obviously, is the health of starting quarterback Luke Doty. The Gamecocks (2-0) have started Zeb Noland each of the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Five keys to victory - Georgia

South Carolina will travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM. The game will be televised by ESPN and this article takes a look at what the Gamecocks must do well to pull off the big upset. 1. Win the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Nick Saban provides promising Thursday update on LB Will Anderson

Two days before top-ranked Alabama takes on No. 11 Florida in Gainesville, Fla., head coach Nick Saban provided the latest on linebacker Will Anderson, who is dealing with an injury. “Will’s doing good,” said Saban on his Thursday night radio show. “He was good today, he practiced today. We’ll see...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Syracuse men's basketball receives 2021-22 ACC schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule on Thursday night. Syracuse will open a 20-game conference slate when Jim Boeheim and Co. travel to Florida State on Dec. 4. Then the ACC slate kicks up in full on Dec. 29 starting with a home game against Georgia Tech.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gamecocks#The Acc Network#Wr#Rb Lawrance Toafili#Lb#Db Akeem Dent#The Minnesota Vikings#The Stage Jsu#Uab#Division I Aa Fcs#Notre Dame#Gameday
247Sports

The 2-4-7 showdown: Week 3 (Joey vs. Collin)

The 2021 college football season is set to bring plenty of excitement. In what might be a renaissance year for the sport, the unexpected should be expected. So, what better time to try something new?. Two members of the OUInsider staff are set to go head-to-head for the season. Joey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bruins Offer Four-Star 2023 Cornerback Prospect

UCLA's recent run of offers to the 2023 class continued this week when Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Aaron Williams tweeted he had been offered by the Bruins. Williams became the fifth cornerback in the 2023 class to land a UCLA offer, and the third in this newest batch, along with Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha cornerback Cole Martin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

ASU still looking to strike balance and find groove with passing game

Having briefly scanned his options downfield, Arizona State sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the opposing defense into chaos during one first-quarter play in last Saturday's matchup with UNLV by weaponizing the one trait that sets him apart from so many other quarterbacks: his feet. As Daniels made the initial move...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus FIU

Who: Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0) vs. Florida International (1-1, 0-0) Last Meeting: Texas Tech 56, FIU 3, September 10, 2005. Coaches: Texas Tech, Matt Wells (54-48); Florida International, Butch Davis (87-65) When Texas Tech Has the Ball: Sonny Cumbie has gotten off to a somewhat slow start as Texas Tech’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

2023 Top25 prospect Caleb Foster commits to Duke

Caleb Foster, the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Duke Blue Devils, sources told 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy committed to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils over offers from Louisville, Illinois, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia amongst others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bryan Harsin: Charles Barkley excited about progress about Auburn coach

There’s a lot Bryan Harsin has to do to really climb the rankings of Auburn football. Through two games and two wins, it is so far so good for the former Boise State coach. With Penn State on the road this Saturday, it’s the first real challenge for the first-year head coach before SEC even begins. Auburn legend and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley already signed off on Harsin taking over the program.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy