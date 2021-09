Heather Hunt-Ruddy previously held the role of head of business development and is remembered by some financial advisers for an apt analogy about Tater Tots. Trying to put a bow on its broad reorganization of thousands of financial advisers, Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management group, which includes Wells Fargo Advisors, said it had picked company veteran Heather Hunt-Ruddy as head of national sales with the intention of connecting the dots between a sprawling organization.

