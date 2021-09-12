CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Teenager Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open, caps dominant run with straight-sets victory in final

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — Only two months ago, Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon because of “breathing difficulties” during a match. Most assumed it was a panic attack. Either way, it left the impression Raducanu would have issues coping with pressure. She then had to win qualifiers just to enter the...

www.gazettextra.com

The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Andy Roddick says ‘stop overreacting’ over medical timeout row

Former tennis star Andy Roddick has told people to ‘stop overreacting’ to Emma Raducanu’s medical break in the US Open final.Brit Raducanu skidded to try and return Leylah Fernandez’s shot during the last game of the match which resulted in the 18-year-old’s knee bleeding.At this point, Raducanu was leading by one set and five games to three in the second. Fernandez was on the verge of breaking her opponent when the break came in, with some claiming it had an influence on the match.Roddick disagreed and tweeted: “Everyone trying to kill joy by overreacting to the stoppage in play...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Leylah Fernandez: 5 Things to Know About The Tennis Player, 19, Competing In US Open Final

Leylah Fernandez has been dominating the 2021 US Open, and is just one match away from winning the entire Grand Slam tournament. All eyes are on Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open. The 19-year-old tennis star will match up against Emma Raducanu, 18, of Britain in the women’s singles finals of the Grand Slam tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. Leylah was relatively unknown prior to the tournament, and wasn’t considered a favorite to win early on. But she defied expectations and has dominated, even knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round. Learn more about Leylah below!
TENNIS
wtaq.com

Tennis – Raducanu’s toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable...
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

MONTREAL (Reuters) – After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Leylah Fernandez to Face Emma Raducanu in All-Teen U.S. Open Final

The incredible runs of Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu will continue to the U.S. Open final. Nineteen-year-old Canadian phenom Fernandez beat the world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling 2-1/2-hour match Thursday night. At one point in the second set, a trailing Sabalenka was so frustrated by the game and the clearly pro-Fernandez crowd that she smashed her racquet onto the court, destroying it, and earning herself a code violation. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, won matches against both defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament. Fernandez will face Emma Raducanu on Saturday face after the 18-year-old Briton dispatched world No. 17 Maria Sakkari in straight sets later Thursday. It will be the first U.S. Open final in more than two decades to boast two teens vying for the title. (The last time, in 1999, a 17-year-old Serena Williams walked away with the trophy.) When asked how she pulled off the Thursday night victory, Fernandez laughed. “I have no idea.”
TENNIS
Janesville Gazette

Emma Raducanu defeats fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez to become first qualifier to win U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu came to the New York with big dreams but a realistic travel itinerary. Unsure of her chances of getting through a qualifying tournament and earning a berth in the main draw of the U.S. Open, the 18-year-old from London had scheduled a flight back home after qualifying and before the main action was scheduled to begin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SkySports

US Open: Emma Raducanu 'enjoying the experience' in unexpected run to semi-finals

Raducanu, 18, beat Olympic champion and Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday to become the first qualifier to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows. Competing in just her second Grand Slam and first overseas, she will rise to the cusp of the world's top 50 and surpass Johanna Konta and Heather Watson to become the British women's No 1.
TENNIS
CNBC

British tennis player Emma Raducanu wins U.S. Open women's final

British tennis player Emma Raducanu beat Canadian star Leylah Fernandez to win the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday. She is the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu came into the U.S. Open ranked 150th in the world. Emma Raducanu has become...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Anatomy of a tennis sensation: Emma Raducanu’s run to final is no fluke

Maria Sakkari, one of the best servers in the world, reached the semi-final with a supreme serving performance against Karolina Pliskova, the world No 4. Two days later, that same serve was eviscerated by Raducanu, who constantly looks to hit her return early. Her ability to put immense pressure on the server by deflecting first serves with relentless depth and attacking sub-standard second serves has been one of the defining factors of her success. It has allowed her to immediately recover after poor starts and it gives her a say in every return game.
TENNIS
theScore

Why the improbable runs of Fernandez and Raducanu feel repeatable

We just witnessed the most improbable major final of the Open era. Two teenagers, one a slight-of-frame Canadian ranked 73rd in the world and the other a 150th-ranked British qualifier playing in just the second Grand Slam main draw and fourth tour-level event of her career, played for the US Open title Saturday. The latter, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, beat the former, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, in a high-quality final that was closer than the 6-4, 6-3 scoreline would suggest.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Venus Williams, 41, responds to pressure she faces to start a family: ‘I’m not desperate’

Venus Williams has a long list of accomplishments — on top of her nearly three-decade-long tennis career, she holds two degrees that she's earned on the side and has launched three companies along the way. But at 41, the athlete is still facing pressure to settle down in a more traditional way, with a significant other and children of her own — something that she's in no rush to do.
TENNIS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS

