Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Police Investigate Silver Spring Homicide

montgomerycountymd.gov
 7 days ago

Gaithersburg, MD - Montgomery County Police - Major Crimes Division is currently investigating a homicide on Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Friday evening, 3rd District officers responded to the Forest Park Apartment complex in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male on the sidewalk, suffering from a suspected gunshot wound. The victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

