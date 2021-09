A game ending, last second 25 yard field goal by Drew Brown lifted the Neillsville/Granton Warriors over the Elk Mound Mounders 15-14 on Thursday night. After a scoreless first quarter, Elk Mound got on the scoreboard first with 4:58 left in the first half on a 31 yd pass play from Kaden Russo to Ethan Johnson. The two-point convervison was good and it was 8-0. On the ensuing drive by Neillsville/Granton, Micah Zoschke had a 36 yd run and then finished it off with a 7 yd scoring run to make it 8-6 with 3:51 left in the half. Elk Mound was able to drive down inside the Warrior 20 late in the half, but their scoring threat was ended on a interception by Jace Pekol in the end zone.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO