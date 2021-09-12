Rick and Morty Director Told Christopher Lloyd to Get "Unhinged" for Role
The director behind those viral live-action shorts for Rick and Morty told Chrisopher Lloyd to get "unhinged" for the Rick Sanchez role! As part of the lead up for Rick and Morty's Season 5 finale one-hour special event, Adult Swim really went all out with a few choice promotional materials that imagined the fan favorite animated series in new ways. This included a full makeover from Samurai Jack's creator, and surprised even further with a series of live-action promos that starred Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as the titular duo.comicbook.com
