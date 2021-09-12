CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Director Told Christopher Lloyd to Get "Unhinged" for Role

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director behind those viral live-action shorts for Rick and Morty told Chrisopher Lloyd to get "unhinged" for the Rick Sanchez role! As part of the lead up for Rick and Morty's Season 5 finale one-hour special event, Adult Swim really went all out with a few choice promotional materials that imagined the fan favorite animated series in new ways. This included a full makeover from Samurai Jack's creator, and surprised even further with a series of live-action promos that starred Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell as the titular duo.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Predator Star Confirms Why Jean-Claude Van Damme Was Fired

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming reboot marks the fifth installment in the franchise, but no Predator movie has ever come close to matching the brilliance of John McTiernan’s 1987 original, which is rightly held up as a classic of both the action and sci-fi genres. The setup is...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eraser: Reborn Was Shot in Secret This Summer, Based on the 90s Schwarzenegger Classic

It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Jaeden Martell
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Reveals Their Character Has a Lightsaber

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'The Lost Symbol' Posters Unmask Character Motivations in Peacock's Upcoming Dan Brown Series

Peacock has unveiled new posters for the upcoming series adaptation of Dan Brown's bestselling thriller, The Lost Symbol, and Collider can exclusively reveal the images that tease the motivations for each member of the core cast — including a younger incarnation of symbologist Robert Langdon, played by Fear Street's Ashley Zukerman. The first episode of The Lost Symbol will premiere on September 16, with new episodes airing weekly exclusively on Peacock.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhinged#Lloyd And Martell##Adult Swim#Twitter
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Special Crossover Art From Samurai Jack Creator

Rick and Morty has gotten special crossover art straight from Samurai Jack and Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky! Following an extended hiatus after the premiere of the eighth episode, Rick and Morty will finally be returning later this weekend for the final two episodes of the fifth season for a special one-hour event bringing it all to a close. This double feature will consist of two episodes, and the finale has been interestingly titled as "Rickmurai Jack." This has gotten fans wondering about just what they could expect from the finale, and Adult Swim has played into this even more.
COMICS
IGN

Rick and Morty: The Story So Far

Wubbalubba dub-dub! Rick and Morty just wrapped up Season 5 on Adult Swim with a bang, but if you need a refresher on how everything got so crazy, check out Rick and Morty: The Story So Far. IGN's Michael Swaim will take you through 5 seasons of Rick and Morty sci-fi shenanigans in 20 minutes. So if you need to check back and see why Evil Morty is so important, we've got you covered.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New Rick and Morty live-action teaser sees Christopher Lloyd recreate iconic scene

Adult Swim has released two new Rick and Morty live-action clips featuring Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd and Knives Out's Jaeden Martell as the titular duo. One teaser is a recreation of the ending of the series premiere, with Morty (Martell) writhing on the floor of the garage as Rick (Lloyd) warns him that their adventures have only just begun. The second clip shows Morty confronting a pickle – has Rick learned nothing from the last time he made that particular transformation?! That is, until Rick shows up and takes a bite out of the pickle in question.
TV SERIES
themanual.com

‘Rick and Morty’ Goes Live (and Meta) with Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell

Eight years after their animated 2013 debut, Rick and Morty have finally emerged into the live action world — for 14 seconds, as can be seen by following this link. None other than Christopher Lloyd appears as Rick, a riff on the show’s original 2006 Justin Roiland debut, The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti. What has evolved as a captivating yet crude exploration of family, free will, absurdist nihilism, and bleak existentialism, began as a vulgar protest.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Full Anime Opening for Season 5 Finale

Rick and Morty actually got a full anime opening with the final episode of Season 5! The special one-hour event for the fifth season brought with it a number of significant changes to the fan favorite Adult Swim series as a whole, but one surprise was that it managed to sneak in some more anime influence into the season before it all came to an end. The franchise has experimented with anime before with a few full anime shorts, and even had a Voltron inspired episode earlier in the season, but now that has all come full circle.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Reveals What Happens When Rick Actually Replaces Morty

Rick and Morty reveals what happens when Rick actually replaces Morty with the final episodes of Season 5! The fifth season of the series has been fairly light on huge canonical shifts that fans were hoping to see following the events of the fourth season finale, but that changed with the first of Season 5's final two episodes as it pulled on one of the major strings that had been developing over the course of the season. Fans saw as Rick and Morty were separating from one another, and the fifth season finally made good on this promise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Fans Spot "COVID-19 Morty" in Season 5 Finale

Rick and Morty fans have spotted the "COVID-19" Morty in Season 5's big finale! Following an extended hiatus, Adult Swim aired the final two episodes of the fifth season in a special one-hour event that changed the status quo for the series quite a bit. Not only did it start off with an emotional exploration of the titular duo's central relationship, but the final episode of the season decided to blow that sky high with several major reveals about Rick and the lore of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series as a whole.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy