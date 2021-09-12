CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Andrew Chafin: Stuck with loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Chafin (1-3) allowed one run on one hit over one-third of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 8-6 defeat to the Rangers. Chafin entered the game in relief of Sergio Romo, who was chased after the Rangers touched him up for three runs to pull within one of the Athletics. Chafin didn't fair much better than his bullpen mate, as he coughed up a two-run homer to the first batter he faced in Jonah Heim that put Texas ahead for good. Despite Romo being charged with four runs on the day, Chafin took the loss, as Heim ended up being the winning run. Even with this latest blemish, the left-hander still carries a 1.27 ERA since joining the Athletics from the Cubs in July.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

White Sox bats are quiet in another loss to the Athletics

OAKLAND – The chance to pick up a second series win against a potential playoff opponent in 2021 escaped the White Sox on Thursday as the host’s pitchers once again quieted their bats. A day after Frankie Montas shut down the team’s bats, Sean Manaea did the same, allowing just...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
chatsports.com

A wild pickoff throw costs the Chicago White Sox in a 3-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics: ‘It was just one of those days’

Starter Reynaldo López threw wildly while trying to get Starling Marte at second base. The ball went to the outfield and Marte scored, giving the A’s the lead. “I executed the first one perfectly,” López said through an interpreter. “The second one I tried to be quicker with my move, I tried to do too much, tried to get Starling there and that’s when I made a mistake. When I tried to rush, that was bad.”
MLB
Kansas City Star

Athletics offense too potent for Andrew Benintendi and Kansas City Royals to keep pace

One night after rallying from an early six-run deficit, the Kansas City Royals fell victim to a sustained offensive barrage from an Oakland Athletics ballclub that’s still trying to fight its way into the postseason. Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up seven runs in fewer than five innings, and...
MLB
The Spun

Watch: Minor League Hitter’s Epic Bat Flip Is Going Viral

Just a few months ago, the Seattle Mariners drafted a 17-year-old player with plenty of upside. Well, fans were treated to that upside earlier this week. The Mariners drafted Edwin Arroyo out of Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Homer
Person
Andrew Chafin
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Could play across infield

According to manager Jayce Tingler, when Cronenworth (finger) returns to the lineup, he will likely see playing time at first base, second base and shortstop, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Cronenworth is expected to return at some point during the team's weekend series against the Cardinals. In his absence,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Back to minors

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jones has been absent from the starting lineup for three straight games, though he did score the game-winning run as a pinch-runner in Thursday's game. His demotion will should allow both Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez to see more regular playing time moving forward.
MLB
The Good Phight

Did the Phillies win the Vince Velasquez trade?

In December 2015, Matt Klentak made his first major move as General Manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. He traded a young, dominant reliever named Ken Giles to the Astros for a package of Mark Appel, Brett Oberholtzer, Tom Eshelman, Harold Arauz, and, of course, Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia also sent Jonathan Araúz to Houston as part of the deal.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/21: Gleyber Torres, Jose Siri, and Chris Paddack

An exciting win against the Red Sox, highlighted by a dominant Logan Gilbert performance and Mitch Haniger go-ahead home run, brings the Mariners within two games of a wild card spot. Second game of the series tonight at 7:10. Let’s do this. In Mariners news... The ACL Mariners are having...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Rangers#Cubs
CBS Sports

Nationals' Austin Voth: Stuck with first loss

Voth (3-1) took the loss Friday as the Nationals fell 6-2 to the Mets, coughing up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks in the 10th inning. He struck out two. The right-hander gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced in the 10th, scoring Francisco Lindor as the phantom runner, and things spiraled out of control from there for Voth. It's the fourth time in his last eight appearances he's been tagged for multiple runs, and on the season the 29-year-old carries a 4.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB through 48 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Ervin Santana: Stuck with loss

Santana (1-2) took the loss Wednesday versus Cleveland, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning. Higher-leverage relievers Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow had already pitched, and Santana allowed Cleveland to scrape together a pair of runs in the 11th and take the game. The veteran right-hander has had few poor outings of late, as this was just the second time in his last 12 appearances he's allowed runs to score. Santana owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB across 56 innings this season, mainly as a multi-inning reliever.
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

A Closer Look at Andrew Vasquez

In yet another marathon extra-inning extravaganza on Friday, the Dodgers used a whopping 11 pitchers in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Giants, dropping them a full game back with 27 games remaining on the regular season schedule. Heading into the contest, the Giants may have been worse off than...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Handed second loss

Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out three in 3.2 innings, taking the loss versus Toronto on Saturday. On the bright side, he didn't walk a batter, but it didn't matter when he allowed Toronto to tee off for three home runs. Blackburn's outing Saturday was the shortest of his four starts this season. He's posted a 4.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 19.2 innings overall. The 27-year-old lines up for a more favorable start versus Texas in next weekend's three-game series.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Stuck with loss against O's

Chapman (5-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning as the Yankees fell 4-3 to the Orioles. He struck out three. The veteran closer struck out Ryan Mountcastle to begin the ninth but watched him take first on a wild pitch, and Chapman then loaded the bases on a single and a walk to set up an eventual game-winning sacrifice fly by Pedro Severino. It's his first loss since July 4, and since the All-Star break Chapman has a 2.20 ERA and 27:11 K:BB through 16.1 innings while converting all nine of his save chances.
MLB
libertywingspan.com

Featured Athlete: Andrew Jauregui

Wingspan: Who is your biggest motivator in cross country?. Jauregui: “My biggest motivator for cross country is competition. I want both my team and myself to be faster so we can succeed beyond the district meet.”. Wingspan: How long have you been running competitively and why did you start?. Jauregui:...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy