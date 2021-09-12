Athletics' Andrew Chafin: Stuck with loss

Chafin (1-3) allowed one run on one hit over one-third of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 8-6 defeat to the Rangers. Chafin entered the game in relief of Sergio Romo, who was chased after the Rangers touched him up for three runs to pull within one of the Athletics. Chafin didn't fair much better than his bullpen mate, as he coughed up a two-run homer to the first batter he faced in Jonah Heim that put Texas ahead for good. Despite Romo being charged with four runs on the day, Chafin took the loss, as Heim ended up being the winning run. Even with this latest blemish, the left-hander still carries a 1.27 ERA since joining the Athletics from the Cubs in July.