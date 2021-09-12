God of War Ragnarok Will Be the Final Game in the Norse Saga
Although the God of War series only started exploring the Norse pantheon in 2018's installment for PlayStation 4, Santa Monica Studio has already confirmed that the upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok, will be the title's final foray into this realm. Rather than stretching this current series into a trilogy, like many fans naturally expected would happen, Ragnarok will see the journey of Kratos coming to an end within the Norse world.comicbook.com
