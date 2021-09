“If they couldn’t do it last night with Means, how are they gonna do it today with this other guy?” If this captures your attitude toward Saturday’s afternoon’s Game Two against the New York Yankees, I mean, that’s fair. On Friday night, with their ace on the mound and the bullpen pitching as well as we’ve seen it for a long time, the Orioles had a great chance—a bunch of great chances, actually—to stick a fork in the Yankees and mess up their wild card quest. And, of course, they blew it.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO