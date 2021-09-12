Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Baltimore
Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Watkins was sent to Norfolk at the end of August, but he'll be available out of the bullpen in Saturday's nightcap. The right-hander allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out three in three innings during his lone minor-league appearance after his demotion. Right-hander Marcos Diplan was sent to the Triple-A club to make room in the bullpen.www.cbssports.com
