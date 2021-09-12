CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Recalled by Baltimore

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Watkins was sent to Norfolk at the end of August, but he'll be available out of the bullpen in Saturday's nightcap. The right-hander allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out three in three innings during his lone minor-league appearance after his demotion. Right-hander Marcos Diplan was sent to the Triple-A club to make room in the bullpen.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Back to minors

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jones has been absent from the starting lineup for three straight games, though he did score the game-winning run as a pinch-runner in Thursday's game. His demotion will should allow both Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez to see more regular playing time moving forward.
MLB
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles should lock up Trey Mancini this offseason

The Baltimore Orioles are not showing any signs of coming out of their rebuilding process. The rotation, aside from John Means, has been an utter disaster. There are a couple of building blocks in the lineup, but not enough to lead anyone to think that the Orioles will have a viable offense any time soon.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Demotion#Nightcap#Triple A Norfolk#The Blue Jays
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Néstor Cortes Jr. vs. John Means

The Yankees begin a crucial three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles tonight in the Bronx. The series, in general, is crucial, and tonight’s game, in particular, is crucial (more on that in a minute), because they all are for the Yankees at this point. Despite a 51-game span of .706...
MLB
Asbury Park Press

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Friday night lineups

The New York Yankees open up a homestand on Friday night with the first of three games against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Sports Betting:Baltimore at New York odds, picks and prediction. Hurricane Ida:John Sterling...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Montgomery vs. Chris Ellis

The Yankeees barely eked out an extra-innings win last night, but as we’ve been saying all year, winning ugly is still winning. They can lock up a series victory today in the second showdown of this three-game set with the Orioles. If you look, as I do, at the FanGraphs...
MLB
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles Prospect Profile: D.L. Hall

Here’s a deeper look at the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching prospect, D.L. Hall. Drafted: Baltimore Orioles 1st round, 21st overall in 2017 MLB Amateur Draft. College/HS: Valdosta High School Valdosta, Georgia. Currently, the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the dog days of September. They are sitting deep down at the bottom...
MLB
Royals Review

Baltimore Orioles Series Preview: The best farm system in baseball is still the worst team

When the Baltimore Orioles visited the Royals after the All-Star break and took two of three, it was the start of a really nice beginning to the second half for a terrible team. On August 2, they won the series opener against the Yankees and had gone 10-6 to start the second half. Then they lost the next day, and the day after that and then 17 consecutive games after that to tie the 2005 Royals with 19 losses in a row. Since starting the second half 10-6, they’ve gone 5-25 and while they’re coming off the high of taking two of three from the Yankees, they remain one of the worst teams around and are in the argument for one of the worst teams of all-time with their record and run differential. They’re also 19-44 at home, which is by far the worst home record in all of baseball.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Corey Kluber vs. Keegan Akin

Yesterday’s game could not have been much more frustrating for the Yankees. They were no-hit deep into the game by the Orioles of all teams. They eventually broke it up and rallied to tie the game in the eighth, before an Aroldis Chapman implosion cost them another game. So that...
MLB
Golf Digest

The Baltimore Orioles are so bad even their grounds crew is getting tossed

The Baltimore Orioles have had a no good, very bad season. They’re 43 and a half games back in their division, one loss away from triple digit Ls on the year, and Twitter trolls have taken aim at their one feel-good story, cancer survivor Trey Mancini. It’s a mess, and on Wednesday night that mess took another darkly comedic turn when umpire Tim Timmons tossed the team’s entire grounds crew in the ninth inning of their showdown with the Wild Card-hunting Yanks … yes, we said grounds crew.
MLB
buffalonynews.net

Orioles DH Trey Mancini exits game with abdominal soreness

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini left Tuesday's game against the visiting New York Yankees due to right abdominal soreness. D.J. Stewart batted for Mancini to open the fourth inning with the Orioles trailing 5-0. Mancini has been dealing with some soreness in his right side and also missed three...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tanner Scott: Forced to IL with knee sprain

Scott was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain. Scott last pitched Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits in just one-third of an inning against Toronto. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list Sept. 22 against Philadelphia, but per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, manager Brandon Hyde said the southpaw's season is probably over. If he is indeed done for the year, Scott will conclude the campaign with a 5.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 70:37 K:BB across 54 innings.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Umpire says he didn’t ‘eject’ Baltimore Orioles grounds crew

Even for baseball fans who’ve seen everything, this was a bizarre sight: The entire Baltimore Orioles’ grounds crew, perched behind the tarp and poised to spring into action as a storm approached, suddenly got told by an umpire to scram. That’s how it looked Wednesday night at Camden Yards as...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cameron Bishop: Reinstated from injured list

Bishop (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. It's not yet clear what injury Bishop was dealing with, but he'll return to Double-A Bowie following a minimal stay on the injured list. The southpaw has allowed 10 runs in 4.2 innings across his last four appearances.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy