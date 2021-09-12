CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

First Responder Craig Murphy Recalls Key Role At Ground Zero On 9/11

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4mgl_0btPneSn00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A first responder in the Philadelphia area is recounting the key role he played at Ground Zero. Philadelphia Fire Department First Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy was a part of the PA Task Force One.

The search and rescue team quickly made its way from Philadelphia to Ground Zero to help.

Murphy said the devastation was so widespread, they had no idea where to begin.

“We were just searching for people and hoping someone makes noise or a sound,” Murphy said. “When a house collapses in Philadelphia, you search left-to-right and front-to-back, Well, no one knew where front was and no one knew where back was.”

Murphy spoke with Eyewitness News inside the Fireman’s Hall Museum.

The memorial is a constant reminder of that day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Deer On The Loose In Englewood Area, Fire Department Says

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deer was spotted running on the streets in the Englewood area Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department reported. The CFD reported just before 2:30 p.m. that the deer had last been seen heading south near 67th and Wood streets in West Englewood. The animal has been getting lots of attention, but there has been no human contact, the CFD reported. “Beware of Bambi!” the Fire Department tweeted. FYI there is a deer running on the streets in the Englewood area.. lots of attention but no human contact. Last seen near 67th and Wood southbound. Beware of Bambi! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 15, 2021
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Mercury News

‘So much destruction’: Bay Area residents, first responders recall 9/11

SAN JOSE — Two decades later, David Lerma holds back tears when he recalls digging through the rubble of the Twin Towers. The 64-year-old retired San Jose Fire captain was one of four department firefighters deployed to New York City the week after 9/11 to search for survivors. For more than two weeks, he spent 12-hour shifts scraping up piles of rock, pebbles at the remains of the World Trade Center and dust into 5-gallon buckets and tossing them in enormous trash containers.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#The Pa Task Force One#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neuhaus recalls post-9/11 patriotism, service at Ground Zero

Two months before that morning on Sept. 11, 2001, Steve Neuhaus had just moved to Orange County. Before he became county executive in the Government Center, his office was located in tower two of the World Trade Center in Manhattan. “On 9/11, I was working at my job here in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
kusi.com

Poway man recalls helping volunteers at Ground Zero following 9/11

POWAY (KUSI) – As we commemorate 20 years since 9/11, we remember the first responders who dropped everything to help those affected. Gerry Bedard was a Sgt. Deputy Sheriff in Bristol County, Massachusetts at the time. With fellow officers, he rushed to gather supplies, and drove to New York City to provide aid.
POWAY, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy