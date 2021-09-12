CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

4 shot, 1 fatally on South Side, police say

By Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

Four people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Just after 5 p.m., the four people were in the 900 block of East 79th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when someone in an SUV fired shots at them, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in connection with April shooting in West Woodlawn

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an April shooting. Keenan Levy, of the 11500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, was arrested Wednesday near his West Pullman home after Chicago police said he had been identified as the gunman in a West Woodlawn attack. He appeared before Judge David Navarro for a bond hearing Thursday, and was denied bail. Levy is ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy