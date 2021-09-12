CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seatac, WA

Deputies searching for woman suspected in alleged attempted kidnapping, assault

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHvwf_0btPnPAm00
Angle Lake Park attempt kidnap suspect (King County Sheriff)

SEATAC, Wash. — King County deputies are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac.

Deputies said the woman allegedly grabbed the young boy as he held his mother’s hand, and attempted to flee with him after throwing the mother to the ground by her hair.

Good Samaritans reportedly reunited the boy with his mother after pulling the child from the woman, deputies said. The boy was not hurt. His mother, who was seven months pregnant, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Law enforcement said the woman left the park and then boarded a Metro bus.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 206-296-3311 and reference case C21028194.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police asking for help in identifying suspect in “vicious” beating and robbery

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for your help to identify the suspect behind a brutal attack in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood. Police believe the attack was completely random and are concerned the suspect might target another victim. The video is tough to watch but police are asking you to pay specific attention to the red and yellow shirt the suspect is wearing, and to recall if you’ve seen that man.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man breaks into Parkland building with machete

Pierce County deputies negotiated with a man who broke into a building armed with a machete in Parkland on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office closed 131st Street south between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South, warning people to avoid the...
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A 6-year-old girl running home after hearing gunshots was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday. The girl was struck by a minivan going the wrong direction as she fled toward her home in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, WPVI reported. The child was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family pleads for information in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The family of a missing Florida woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiance pleaded Thursday for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, weeks after they last heard from her at the end of August, while she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police said Petito contacted family members regularly until then. Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, had been traveling the country since July in a converted Fort Transit camper van, according to The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seatac, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seatac, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Collared: Georgia man gets prison after dog finds meth-filled bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man, collared by a dog that found a bag full of narcotics, will spend 75 months in federal prison. Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, also must serve three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Lake Park#C21028194#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crash-lands on Orcas Island injuring 3

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — Three people on board a small plane were injured when it crash-landed Thursday evening on Orcas Island, according to fire officials. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Piper PA-38 lost engine power over the water. The pilot was able to land in a field near the 3300 block of Point Lawrence Road at around 6:25 p.m. after taking off from Friday Harbor Airport.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
69K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy