Deputies searching for woman suspected in alleged attempted kidnapping, assault

SEATAC, Wash. — King County deputies are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac.

Deputies said the woman allegedly grabbed the young boy as he held his mother’s hand, and attempted to flee with him after throwing the mother to the ground by her hair.

Good Samaritans reportedly reunited the boy with his mother after pulling the child from the woman, deputies said. The boy was not hurt. His mother, who was seven months pregnant, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Law enforcement said the woman left the park and then boarded a Metro bus.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 206-296-3311 and reference case C21028194.

