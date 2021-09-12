Shipley shows out in Death Valley debut - Player of the Game: No. 6 Clemson 49, SC State 3

Will Shipley showed out in his first game at Death Valley.

Playing in front of home fans for the first time, the true freshman running back rushed for 80 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground during Clemson’s 49-3 victory over South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

A former five-star recruit ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2021 class, Shipley displayed the talent that made him so highly touted when he enrolled at Clemson in January.

The Weddington, N.C., native and former Weddington High School standout found paydirt midway through the opening quarter when he reached the end zone on a 7-yard rushing touchdown with 7:20 left in the first frame to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

Shipley later extended Clemson’s lead to 42-3 with a 13-yard rushing score less than six minutes into the third quarter at the 9:39 mark.

The former Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina, Shipley rushed for 4,173 yards on 503 carries (8.3 yards per rush) and racked up 1,411 receiving yards on 84 catches (16.8-yard average) during his career at Weddington High.

