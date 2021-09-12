CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville police: Man attacked homeless person with scooter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHGzs_0btPn1Jp00
Attack: Police in Nashville released surveillance images of a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the attack occurred on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at about 1:30 a.m. CDT.

The person was sleeping when the man approached with a scooter and began swinging the vehicle, WZTV reported.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance images of the attacker were released by Nashville police, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, WSMV reported.

The victim was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A 6-year-old girl running home after hearing gunshots was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday. The girl was struck by a minivan going the wrong direction as she fled toward her home in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, WPVI reported. The child was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man cleared of charges in deadly stabbing at Tulsa Taco Bell

TULSA, Okla. — Christian Cook is a free man, no longer facing charges for a deadly stabbing at a Tulsa Taco Bell in 2019. A Tulsa County jury found him not guilty of manslaughter, a charge that can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison. Wednesday’s acquittal coming nearly two years after the incident near 51st and Yale.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collared: Georgia man gets prison after dog finds meth-filled bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man, collared by a dog that found a bag full of narcotics, will spend 75 months in federal prison. Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, also must serve three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scooter#Homeless Person#The Ryman Auditorium#Wztv#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Wsmv#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa PD is searching for a missing and endangered man

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department are searching for a man who they say is missing and endangered. 57-year-old Troy Lee Enix has been missing for three weeks. Enix’s family says he has several medical conditions and they are concerned for his safety. Enix is known to stay around...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
69K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy