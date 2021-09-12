Andrew Benintendi has heated up for the KC Royals

It was close, but the Orioles were never going to pull ahead with their performance. Against literally the worst team in Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals found themselves down 1-0 and then 2-1 against the Baltimore Orioles. Thanks to some nice plays from Andrew Benintendi, a lockdown bullpen performance, and some questionable defense by Baltimore, the Royals came away with the 3-2 win. There are few greater joys for a beleaguered starting pitcher than facing a bad lineup. For both the Royals’ Kris Bubic and the Orioles’ Zac Lowther, it was their lucky day, for both the Royals and Orioles rank among the bottom seven teams in runs scored per game in all of baseball. Bubic entered the game with a 5.16 ERA and a 5.67 FIP; Lowther, a 10.80 ERA and a 5.81 FIP. Both starters improved their lines after today’s performance, which saw a mere three total runs scored through seven innings. The loudest run came off the bat of Hanser Alberto, getting the nod against a left-handed pitcher.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO