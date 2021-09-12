CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Benintendi has heated up for the KC Royals

By Batoul Hammoud
Cover picture for the articleAfter excellent 2017 and 2018 regular seasons, the second of which helped propel Boston to a World Series title, Andrew Benintendi suffered a noticeable decrease in production over the 2019-2020 campaigns. He batted a combined .255 during that span, and played only 14 games last year due to a ribcage strain. When a trade brought him to the KC Royals last winter, Benintendi undoubtedly wanted to prove he was still a formidable offensive force.

