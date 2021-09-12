CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville police: Man attacked homeless person with scooter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41avqn_0btPmcny00
Attack: Police in Nashville released surveillance images of a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the attack occurred on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at about 1:30 a.m. CDT.

The person was sleeping when the man approached with a scooter and began swinging the vehicle, WZTV reported.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance images of the attacker were released by Nashville police, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, WSMV reported.

The victim was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

16-year-old crashes into JSO cruiser, 2 teens hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old crashed into a Jacksonville SHeriff’s Office cruiser on Arlington Expressway and Atlantic Boulevard Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said the officer was pulling out of the substation with the siren on, and ran a red light going about 14 mph when a truck crashed into the cruiser.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
Action News Jax

Collared: Georgia man gets prison after dog finds meth-filled bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man, collared by a dog that found a bag full of narcotics, will spend 75 months in federal prison. Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, also must serve three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scooter#Homeless Person#The Ryman Auditorium#Wztv#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Wsmv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
63K+
Followers
64K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy