Senior quarterback Davis Cheek threw for a total of 136 yards, relying on standout junior running back, Jaylan Thomas. The Elon Phoenix finished the first half behind the Campbell University Fighting Camels, 10-7, on Sept. 11, 2021. An unproductive half by both sides led to the low score going into the second half, with the Camels scoring opportunities coming off of a blocked punt and a sack.