Counties' predator control tax running out of time

By CRAIG REED For the Capital Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — Livestock owners in Douglas and Coos counties are hopeful the predator control district tax bill will be reintroduced to the Oregon Legislature in February. The tax program has been a voluntary method for landowners to support predator control for the past five years in the two southwestern Oregon counties by paying up to $1 per acre. The program was also being considered by a couple other Oregon counties.

