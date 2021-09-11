CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Village Victorian

By Michele Hering
Cover picture for the articleSensational Mamaroneck Village Victorian in Heathcote Hill just a few blocks to Harbor Island Park on LI Sound & a short walk to hip downtown w. train, library, Emelin Theater, shops/restaurants, yoga & fitness studios + easy walk to HMX Middle & MHS. This fully updated, architectural Stucco & Shingle welcomes you w. wraparound porch, gracious entry w. center stair, liv & dining rooms open to modern EIK & den.Door to rear deck & private, landscaped grounds. Pwdrm. 6 bedrooms & 3 updated baths over 2nd & 3rd floors including primary bedroom w… MORE.


