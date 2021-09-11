Look out your window at the treetops in this bright, sunny and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath coop on Palmer Avenue. Enjoy walking to DeCiccos market, shops, restaurants, parks and Larchmont train station. One assigned parking spot included in the maintenance, on-site gym ($75 annually for a single member/$150 for 2 or more), enjoy the outdoors on the newly paved common patio and on-site laundry all located in super convenient location of New Rochelle…MORE.