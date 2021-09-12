CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo display at WKU captures aftermath of 9/11

By Austin Pollack
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtHsX_0btPmGa600

Western Kentucky University is holding a photo exhibit to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

This is the first time since 2002 that the photos have been put out for the public to see.

Most were taken by photojournalism students at WKU in 2001, in the aftermath of the attack.

Professor James Kenney followed his students to New York and says that as they arrived, they didn't know what to expect or what types of stories they would find.

"It isn't just about taking pictures. It's how you're connecting with people. It's how you treat people. Ultimately that is going to produce the strongest images," said Kenney.

As these photos mark 20 years since 9/11, those who took the trip to New York say they hope these images help a younger generation.

I hope that just beyond seeing the the carnage, the destruction, I hope that they can find the positivity and the hope and the love that was in the people that we were photographing," says Michael Bunch, who took the trip to New York in 2001.

"We have an opportunity to share them with a new generation of folks who either weren't born yet or certainly don't have that first-hand knowledge and this might help them to remember," Kenney said.

