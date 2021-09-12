Difficult conversations: Licensed counselor gives tips on how to discuss COVID-19 with loved ones

Have you heard of the monoclonal antibodies infusion? I am just now finding out about it, and as someone who was diagnosed with covid-19 recently, I wanted to share this information. A former coworker and dear friend of mine, and one hell of an incredible voice talent, has just been diagnosed with covid-19. This is after testing negative twice and now finally positive. See my previous article about that BS HERE.. Anyway, my friend had lost her mother to covid-19, and when she tested positive it scared the hell out of her, to say the least. But she remembers reading a post about the monoclonal antibodies infusion and how it was a game-changer for a friend of hers. Then her sister said the same thing. They absolutely recommend the monoclonal antibodies infusion. This is for people who are at high risk for developing severe covid-19and have had a positive test. Click HERE. for more information and consult your doctor. There's a lot of info out there when you google monoclonal antibodies infusion, but nothing on the internet should override a consultation with your doctor. This may or may not be right for you, but if it is helping save lives I wanted to spread the word. In the Tri-Cities, monoclonal antibodies infusion is available at On Scene Medical Services, 7511 W. Arrowhead Ave., Kennewick, and at Kadlec Reginal Medical Center according to covid.infusioncenter.org.

