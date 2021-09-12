CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Southbound Lanes Of I-25 Reopened At Thornton Parkway After Serious Crash

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 11 days ago

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Thornton Parkway to close Saturday evening. Lanes were reopened about 90 minutes later at around 7:30 p.m.

(credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

Thornton police says the crash happened under the overpass of Thornton Pkwy.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate, and drivers were asked to use Huron St., Grant St. or Washington St. as alternative routes.

Details about the crash were not released by Thornton police.

