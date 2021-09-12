Breaux Bridge commemorated 9/11 with a patriotic race

Downtown Breaux Bridge held a 5k run on Saturday while boosting patriotism through the town's streets.

On the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, a race that included the Most Patriotic award for the best costume(s) showing patriotism, had also honored the first responders with their own 5k category and awards.

Courir de Pont Breaux's Dance Away 5k, a running group with a philanthropist heart, is the organization that that has been coordinating the event for the past five years.

"We had over 350 runners come out today; it was a great day! We expect to raise over $5,000 for Teche Center for the Arts," according to race director Rhonda Branch.

For the past three years, the race has supported the Teche Center for the Arts in Breaux Bridge which teaches children the arts and the French Cajun and Creole language of the region.

"Its a great local race that has brought me so much joy and pride," said Branch before the day of the race.

To see how the day turned out, click here .

Each year around October, Courir de Pont Breaux plans a race.

