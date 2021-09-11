Motorcyclist, 50, From Essex Killed In Route 23 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver from Caldwell was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle Friday night on Route 23 in Wayne, authorities confirmed.

Serge Lozowsky, 50, was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson that crashed into the sidewalk outside the Reloaderz NJ shooting range on the southbound highway just past the entrance ramp from Black Oak Ridge Road shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Lozowsky, a Russian immigrant who worked for more than a decade for Landstar System Inc., was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes later, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

No other vehicles were involved, they said.

Several Wayne police units responded, along with the Passaic County Sheriff's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, county prosecutor's office and state Medical Examiner's Office.

Southbound Route 23 was closed at Black Oak Ridge Road well into the night.

