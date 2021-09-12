CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville police: Man attacked homeless person with scooter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14e88x_0btPldeU00
Attack: Police in Nashville released surveillance images of a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the attack occurred on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at about 1:30 a.m. CDT.

The person was sleeping when the man approached with a scooter and began swinging the vehicle, WZTV reported.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance images of the attacker were released by Nashville police, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, WSMV reported.

The victim was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Family pleads for information in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The family of a missing Florida woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiance pleaded Thursday for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, weeks after they last heard from her at the end of August, while she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police said Petito contacted family members regularly until then. Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, had been traveling the country since July in a converted Fort Transit camper van, according to The Associated Press.
NORTH PORT, FL
WOKV

16-year-old crashes into JSO cruiser, 2 teens hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old crashed into a Jacksonville SHeriff’s Office cruiser on Arlington Expressway and Atlantic Boulevard Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said the officer was pulling out of the substation with the siren on, and ran a red light going about 14 mph when a truck crashed into the cruiser.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WOKV

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Police video shows a Florida woman who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van had an emotional fight with her boyfriend in a Utah tourist town before she vanished. The video released by the Moab Police Department shows that an officer...
NORTH PORT, FL
WOKV

NC police charge 28-year-old man in 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A 28-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Faith Hedgepeth, a University of North Carolina sophomore who was found beaten to death in 2012, authorities said Thursday. Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, of Durham, is being held in the Durham...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scooter#Homeless Person#The Ryman Auditorium#Wztv#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Wsmv#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Texas woman who lost son to drunk driver dies in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after her son was killed nearly four years ago in a crash died Tuesday in a rollover crash, authorities said. Tera Crossland, 37, of Odessa, died after she lost control of her 2021 Dodge Challenger as she attempted to...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Police investigate deaths of 3 young children in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police said Friday they're investigating as homicide. Police said they were not looking for any possible suspects beyond those involved in the incident late Thursday at a...
HEALTH SERVICES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy