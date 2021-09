“All Kentuckians, from the very young to very old, depend on our highway system to get us to school, work and the places we need in order to live fruitful lives,” said Auditor Harmon. “I believe it is important for all of us to understand how the money that maintains and builds our highway system is generated and how it is spent. That is why my office decided to compile data on Kentucky’s Road Fund in a way that is more easily understood.”

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO