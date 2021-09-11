CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and More Satc Stars Remember 9/11 Attacks on 20th Anniversary

Sex and the City stars shared special tributes to honor New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On Saturday, Sept. 11, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall remembered the devastating event that tragically took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Each star from the original HBO series posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Always. I heart emoji] NY," the Satc lead actress wrote, alongside an image that captured one of the city's subway entrances with a text that read, "New York or Nowhere." Kim echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "We never forget heart...

Comments / 0

Community Policy