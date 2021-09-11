CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Forgiven review – Chastain and Fiennes light up darkly comic thriller

By Benjamin Lee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Michael McDonagh’s mostly entertaining adaptation of Laurence Osborne’s novel offers an unusual mix of provocation and penance. There’s an unusual, intoxicating air to writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s latest, and splashiest, film The Forgiven, a wrong-footing combination of crime thriller, dark comedy and shaggy hangout movie. It’s a strange watch – unsure of itself at times, hugely, bullishly confident at others – but one that’s never less than curiously compelling, a mostly convincing return to form after 2016’s underwhelming War on Everyone.

