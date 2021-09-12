San Rafael’s homeless housing center taking shape

Work continues on Homeward Bound’s four-story homeless resource center with a 60-bed shelter and 32 low-income apartments in San Rafael’s Canal neighborhood. Construction at 190 Mill St. began in January and is expected to be completed next summer. Mary Kay Sweeney, executive director of the Novato-based nonprofit, said COVID-19 drove up the costs of steel and lumber, raising the project estimate for the upgrade from $15 million to $19 million. The nonprofit has raised over $18 million so far.