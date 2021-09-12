CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miller, NE

Roberts sells yarn through Baaberry Farms, gives lessons and will help anyone stuck with a knitting problem

By Ashley Bebensee
Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLER — Debi Roberts’ grandma taught her how to crochet when she was 5 as a way to keep her from getting in trouble at church. “Granny’s method ... to teach me to behave was to hand me a crochet hook and a ball of string and sit in the back pew of the church with her. She taught me to crochet back there, and I would sit very quietly and work on it through church,” said Debi.

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Kearney's ZooZeum closing; volunteers to take many animals

KEARNEY — When Jacob Sikes opened the ZooZeum in 2018, he dreamed of an attraction for downtown Kearney that fascinated and educated visitors, but this week Sikes announced his dream is done. After nearly three years of fascinating children and adults, the ZooZeum is closing. The ZooZeum is approaching its...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knitting#Knits#Private Lessons#Yarn#Dime#Afghan#Exxon#Nebraska#Baaberryfarms Com
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Kearney, NE
City
Miller, NE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma State Fair Mask and Vaccination Requirements

Today's the day, the Oklahoma State Fair is officially open! The state fair will be going on in Oklahoma City at the OKC Fairgrounds starting today until Sunday, September 26th (09-26-21). Last year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there was no state fair last year organizers are interested to see how big or small the crowd gets. I'm betting it'll be a near record year. People are ready to get back to "normal."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Larry Mawby: Selling the family farm

My brother, sister and I sold our family farm south of Suttons Bay earlier this year. Our parents had purchased it in the 1950’s. We’d spent summers there growing cherries, and lived during the school year on our apple orchard outside Rockford, until 1963, when we moved to Suttons Bay full time.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
WCAX

Shelburne Farms helps scientists track birds

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Scientists now have a good idea of where birds are located and headed thanks to some tracking tech at Shelburne Farms. “Yeah, we put this Motus tracker in this spring,” said Sam Dixon, the farm manager at Shelburne Farms. According to some researchers, Shelburne Farms and...
SHELBURNE, VT
Kearney Hub

COVID-19 risk dial close to pandemic level again; Man in Two Rivers area dies

KEARNEY – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, a man in his 50s has died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday. His is the 125th death since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. As of Wednesday, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including...
KEARNEY, NE
Times Reporter

Local Perspective: Lessons in overcoming obstacles will help build the future

I want to take a moment to welcome the Quaker Community to this monthly column. As your new Superintendent, I promise to operate with integrity, transparency, and respect. It was with great excitement that I accepted this position and I will utilize my passion for the New Philadelphia community to lead by example and strive for the excellence that I know you demand.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Y-105FM

Stuck Buck: Minnesota Police Help Free a Deer From a Hammock

Talk about your stuck buck! Police officers in northern Minnesota helped free a deer that was tangled up in a hammock recently. The motto of most police departments in Minnesota is to 'protect and serve,' and while that often requires officers to put themselves in harm's way, I'm guessing officers in Grand Rapids (northwest of Duluth, a little under four and a half hours away from Rochester) never guessed helping to untangle a buck from a backyard hammock might be a task they'd have to tackle.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy