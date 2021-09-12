Roberts sells yarn through Baaberry Farms, gives lessons and will help anyone stuck with a knitting problem

MILLER — Debi Roberts’ grandma taught her how to crochet when she was 5 as a way to keep her from getting in trouble at church. “Granny’s method ... to teach me to behave was to hand me a crochet hook and a ball of string and sit in the back pew of the church with her. She taught me to crochet back there, and I would sit very quietly and work on it through church,” said Debi.