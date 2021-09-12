CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In addition to fishing regulations, non-parametric statistics and differential calculus can debunk “fake science” and news pundits

I continually read that my former employer/pensioner is repackaging our state’s unscientific fishing regulations, as reported in Sunday’s, Aug. 29 edition of the Herald Review (“Sunfish central to proposed special fishing regulations”). Previously, I told this readership that during my Fisheries Management 101 class at the University of Minnesota, I learned from Professor Thomas F. Waters that, because total annual mortality is at least 50%, nature doesn’t allow stockpiling of productivity, including fish, wildlife, or trees. In addition to the fun-classes, like Fish Management 101, I was also required to take not-so-fun classes like Biometrics 101 and Calculus 101. Back then, I didn’t fully-understand why these two subjects were required for my future profession; but now I do - especially when reading the opinion page and “Science Voice” in the Herald Review. Although I’m no expert, I occasionally used biometrics over a period of 37 years at the Grand Rapids DNR. At the U of M, we students learned both parametric—the normal bell-curve statistics—and non-parametric (Chi-square) statistics; and of course, our computations and outcomes had to be less than a 6% level of precision and/or accuracy; or else, we should consider our hypotheses scientifically non-verifiable. In addition, we could choose from electives, and what some would label as easier, soft-science classes such as, Philosophy 101 and Political Science 101. But as a serious scientist-wannabe, I was required to pass and fully-understand both parametric and non-parametric statistics. Simply stated, parametric statistics measures the mean, median, or mode of the population that is sampled; whereas non-parametric statistics measures the geographic area (or the people/animal-group) from which samples were collected. Unless samples came co-equally from all lakes, regions of the state, our sampling was biased; and therefore, must be rejected and re-done. I was also required to take differential and integral calculus (invented by Sir Isaac Newton in 1687).

