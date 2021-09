Owasco, NY — Mark Morabito will always take comfort in the final words he told his wife Laura Lee Morabito. "I got to say 'I love you' to Laura. That's the last thing I said. I'm very fortunate I got to do that because I can live with peace in my mind. That's the last thing I said to my wife," he said.

OWASCO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO