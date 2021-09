Xiaomi phones over time have come to fall into three different brands: those going with the official Xiaomi name (which until very recently used the Mi brand), the Redmi sub-brand, and the POCO sub-brand. These all run MIUI a custom skin on top of Android. And the company has tried a lot in ensuring they update their devices regularly, despite the large number of devices the make every year. However they can’t top companies like HMD’s Nokia and Samsung Galaxy devices.

