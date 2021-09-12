CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame skirts past Toledo, 32-29

By Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Scarlet Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive thoughts on Notre Dame avoiding disaster and beating Toledo 32-29, a victory sealed by tight end Michael Mayer's go-ahead 18-yard touchdown catch with 1:09 left. Notre Dame’s offensive line remains a work in progress. And with each passing game that contains protection issues and a lack of steady run-game push, one wonders if this offensive line will be a season-long weak spot. After losing so much talent from an elite unit, it wasn’t going to be the team’s strength. But right now, it has work to do to even be an adequate unit.

notredame.rivals.com

