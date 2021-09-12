A's 3B Matt Chapman leaves game after fouling ball off foot/shin; X-rays negative

Matt Chapman likely won't play Sunday out of precaution. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman fouled a ball off himself during Saturday’s 8-6 loss to the Rangers. However, X-rays were negative on his left foot/shin area. Chapman’s last plate appearance took place in the third inning, but he returned to the field in the next inning before being removed from the game prior to the top of the fifth. A’s manager Bob Melvin told The San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara and other reporters that Chapman likely won’t play on Sunday out of precaution.

Since the A’s don’t play on Monday, Chapman would get a full two days of recovery time, with an eye toward returning when the Athletics begin a road series with the Royals on Tuesday. It has been an inconsistent season overall for Chapman, but he has been one of Oakland’s hotter players in the second half, batting .223/.338/.538 with 13 home runs in his 154 plate appearances entering Saturday’s game.

