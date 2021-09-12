CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Pa. woman missing for over a week found safe: police

By Jana Benscoter
Elizabethtown Borough Police Department released a statement Saturday saying that a 46-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since August 31, was found. “Thanks in part to the help that we received through the numerous tips received from the public and the diligent work of our detectives and patrol officers, the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department is relieved to report that 46-year-old Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, who had been reported missing by her family, was located and safely returned home on Saturday, September 11th, 2021,” according to the department. “Thanks again to all of the members of our community that called in to help!”

