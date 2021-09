So you thought Alabama played great Saturday against Miami. Maybe you weren't watching the same game Nick Saban was. For 60 minutes. "So now, we basically played one half of one game," Saban said after practice Wednesday. "We went ahead 27 to nothing in the game and then it was basically 17-16 after that with two stops inside the 5-yard line. So we didn’t maintain our intensity in the game. We were affected by the scoreboard. So we haven’t proven we can play for 60 minutes."

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO