Football Upsets No. 15 Wartburg 27-18

By CJ Siewert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT PETER, Minn. – Three second half touchdown passes and a number of key defensive stops late in the fourth quarter propelled the Gustavus football team to a 27-18 upset over No. 15-ranked Wartburg College on Saturday at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties improve to 2-0 overall while the Knights drop to 1-1. On Gustavus’s first possession of the third quarter, trailing 10-7, Michael Veldman (Sr., Becker) found Matthew Kipper (So., Bloomington) for a 77-yard touchdown. The 77-yard strike made Veldman the Gustavus football program’s all-time passing yards leader, surpassing Jordan Stolp (2004-07), who finished his career with 8,496 yards. Veldman finished the day 14-of-29 for 294 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his career passing total to 8,713 yards.

