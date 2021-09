If you’re looking for a way to jazz up tile work in a kitchen or bathroom — or even flooring, a wall, or a kitchen island — then you need to know the word “schluter.” This design term may sound fancy, but it really just refers to strips or pieces of metal edging that can be inlaid to break up or add definition in between individual tiles, planks, or paneling. Most of the schluter installations I’ve seen lately have been with brass, but you should be able to find it (or have it fabricated) in any kind of metal you’re looking for, and usually, it’s placed where you’d have standard grout lines.

