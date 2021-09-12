Browns start 2021 where 2020 ended - Kansas City against the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The road to Los Angeles for the Browns starts where the 2020 season of dreams ended – Kansas City. Coming off their first playoff season in 18 years, expectations in Cleveland are as high as they’ve been in decades. 2020 NFL coach of the year Kevin Stefanski aims to keep his team focused as the navigate the newly expanded 17-game schedule to pursue their first ever AFC North title and first division crown since 1989.www.audacy.com
