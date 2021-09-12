Browns start 2021 where 2020 ended - Kansas City against the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns can still visualize it: the Kansas City Chiefs on the run. Here they were, the sixth seed in the playoffs, in their first postseason since 2002, and they were on the verge of reaching the AFC Championship Game this past January. Patrick Mahomes was already sidelined for the Chiefs, due to a concussion, when backup Chad Henne was intercepted with eight minutes left.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO