How ‘Lucifer’ Showrunners Came Up With Final-Season Plot That Let Them Keep Their Original Ending

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Lucifer, "Partners 'Til the End."]. When the surprise cliffhanger ending of Lucifer Season 5 revealed that after all these years and no shortage of battles, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was now finally poised to take on the mantle of God, the big question for Season 6 became "what happens after that?" After all, becoming God felt like a pretty final note for the series to conclude with — yet 10 more episodes of the show were in the works.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO