CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How ‘Lucifer’ Showrunners Came Up With Final-Season Plot That Let Them Keep Their Original Ending

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Lucifer” showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson didn’t want a sixth season of their Tom Ellis-led Netflix drama. After all, they had made their peace with the fact the show was renewed for a fifth and final season by the time the series finale was just about to be shot last spring, when the streaming service came to them and asked if they wanted one more round for Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis).

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Lucifer star's heartbreaking absence from season six finale explained

Lucifer's final farewell certainly delivered on the drama and was full of bittersweet moments which saw every character part ways with Tom Ellis's Lucifer Morningstar. However, one character who was overlooked from the show's final moments was Chloe's daughter, Trixie, played by 13-year-old actress Scarlett Estevez. Fans were left baffled...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Has Lucifer been cancelled or renewed for season 7?

Lucifer season 6 arrived on Netflix last Friday. The 10-episode season was announced in June 2020 as the show’s final installment, but since the Tom Ellis-led series was resurrected and extended a couple of times in the past, some fans couldn’t help but wonder whether there’s going to be a season 7.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Season 4 at Netflix: 2 Series Regulars Not Returning

Manifest may have been saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, but when the supernatural drama returns for its fourth and final season, it won't be completely the same. Although the majority of the main cast has already signed contracts guaranteeing their return for the final batch of episodes, two series regular cast members will not return for Manifest Season 4.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Lucifer': Original Ending Revealed

Lucifer Season 6 is nearly here, but it almost didn't exist. Netflix planned to wrap the show after Season 5, meaning the latest episodes fans saw were supposed to the final chapter in Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) saga. However, Lucifer's writers retooled some things and saved some key points of Season 5's original ending for the next season. In a recent interview with TV Line, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich explained that the Season 5 ending fans saw was not what they had originally planned. Spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 ahead!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Alejandro
Person
Brianna Hildebrand
Person
Aimee Garcia
Person
Inbar Lavi
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Lucifer 6 came out in style: how did fans react to the last season?

It is a fact! Despite the sadness of many fans, Lucifer It ended. After its tragic cancellation on Fox, Netflix rescued it, but everything that begins ends. So much so that a few hours ago the sixth and final season of this comic drama starring Tom Ellis premiered. With only ten chapters, the fate of all the characters in this very successful story was finally known.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showrunners#What They Had#Hard Choices
KTLA.com

Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt chats about final season of ‘Lucifer’

Lesley-Ann Brandt says shooting her final scenes for “Lucifer” was an emotional experience. The show was initially canceled before it came back to Netflix for a final season. The last season of “Lucifer” will be available on Netflix Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Sept....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lucifer' Season 6: Does Lucifer Become God? Tom Ellis and Showrunners Break Down That Big Finale Decision

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Lucifer, "Partners 'Til the End."]. When the surprise cliffhanger ending of Lucifer Season 5 revealed that after all these years and no shortage of battles, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was now finally poised to take on the mantle of God, the big question for Season 6 became "what happens after that?" After all, becoming God felt like a pretty final note for the series to conclude with — yet 10 more episodes of the show were in the works.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Lucifer Promo Recaps Season 5 Ahead Of Final Season

After two previous false alarms, Lucifer is actually 100 percent ending for good with its incoming sixth season. As it was originally envisioned as the last, though, season 5 already pulled out all the stops, introducing not just Lucifer’s evil twin brother Michael (Tom Ellis in a dual role) but also God Himself (Dennis Haysbert). It was a pretty packed season, so this recap video might help you remember everything that went down before the show returns for one final time this weekend. Check it out above.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
tvinsider.com

‘Lucifer’: Where We Left Off & What’s Next in the Final Season

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14. Holy smokes! As Lucifer Morningstar — the fallen angel exiled from Heaven by his father, God — Tom...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, News & Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the most popular American urban fantasy television series that took everyone away is Lucifer which is developed by Tom Kapinos based on the DC Comics character made by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg from The Sandman. Great news for the fans and viewers of the show as here is everything you need to know about Lucifer Season 6 including the release date, trailer, cast, plot, and news about the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cartermatt.com

Lucifer series finale: Was ending for Lucifer, Chloe a letdown?

We should start off this discussion on the Lucifer series finale with a dose of something obvious: There are huge spoilers ahead. If you have not started to watch the final episode yet, we suggest that you come back once you are officially on the other side of it. Still...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lucifer Showrunners Break Down Emotional Series Finale

After six seasons and one previous "series finale" after the show's initial cancellation on Fox, Lucifer has finally come to an end. The beloved Netflix series dropped its sixth and finale season on Friday, wrapping up the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and leaving fans with an ultimate ending for his relationship with Chloe Decker (Lauren German) as well as an answer to what happened next after the devil won the throne of Heaven at the end of Season 5. Now, series showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are breaking down how the story ends and why it may not have been a completely expected journey.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Lucifer Season 6 Ending Explained: Did Lucifer Or Chloe Die?

Lucifer Season 6 certainly did not disappoint! Ahead of the show’s premiere on Netflix, cast members Kevin Alejandro, Tom Ellis, and Lauren German teased the show’s bittersweet finale and that’s exactly what the ending for Lucifer was all about. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Lucifer Season 6. Read at...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy