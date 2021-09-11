University of Nottingham
Unions are calling for compulsory masks and social distancing as the government demands face-to-face teaching
Other lives Nick Besley obituary
Other lives: Professor of theoretical chemistry at the University of Nottingham
Other lives Michael Atkinson obituary
Other Lives: Professor of gastroenterology who developed the Atkinson tube, which helps people with oesophageal cancer to swallow
'My mental health had never been worse': loneliness of the UK's isolating students
Amid Covid restrictions and online teaching, some students are deferring, dropping out or thinking of doing so
Nepotism, fraud, waste and cheating ... welcome to England's school system
A Nottingham professor has collated 3,800 examples of bad practice she says go to the heart of government. Now she has written a book
Nottinghamshire woman, 75, may be first known UK Covid victim
Scientific analysis suggests coronavirus was spreading in UK weeks earlier than thought
Other lives Robert John obituary
Other lives: Pioneer of the use of type-2 fuzzy sets in computational intelligence through his research at De Montfort University
Rough sleepers and drug users not getting coronavirus advice
Charities say vulnerable people at risk as shelters turn away some who may be infectious
Other lives Stephen Wallwork obituary
Other lives: Chemist who made a significant contribution to the development of modern crystallography
UK universities hiring 'superstar' professors to boost research rankings
Study says the government’s research rating framework is distorting university pay
Former refugee among winners of Fields medal – the 'Nobel prize for maths'
Caucher Birkar grew up on a farm near the Kurdish city of Marivan in Iran and spoke little English when he began his PhD
