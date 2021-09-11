CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Nottingham

The Guardian
 7 days ago
Unions are calling for compulsory masks and social distancing as the government demands face-to-face teaching

Other lives Nick Besley obituary

Other lives: Professor of theoretical chemistry at the University of Nottingham

Other lives Michael Atkinson obituary

Other Lives: Professor of gastroenterology who developed the Atkinson tube, which helps people with oesophageal cancer to swallow

'My mental health had never been worse': loneliness of the UK's isolating students

Amid Covid restrictions and online teaching, some students are deferring, dropping out or thinking of doing so

Nepotism, fraud, waste and cheating ... welcome to England's school system

A Nottingham professor has collated 3,800 examples of bad practice she says go to the heart of government. Now she has written a book

Nottinghamshire woman, 75, may be first known UK Covid victim

Scientific analysis suggests coronavirus was spreading in UK weeks earlier than thought

Other lives Robert John obituary

Other lives: Pioneer of the use of type-2 fuzzy sets in computational intelligence through his research at De Montfort University

Rough sleepers and drug users not getting coronavirus advice

Charities say vulnerable people at risk as shelters turn away some who may be infectious

Other lives Stephen Wallwork obituary

Other lives: Chemist who made a significant contribution to the development of modern crystallography

UK universities hiring 'superstar' professors to boost research rankings

Study says the government’s research rating framework is distorting university pay

Former refugee among winners of Fields medal – the 'Nobel prize for maths'

Caucher Birkar grew up on a farm near the Kurdish city of Marivan in Iran and spoke little English when he began his PhD

The Independent

How Sheffield rose as Nottingham fell

This is a tale of two cities, separated by less than 40 miles in the middle of Britain, and how they changed places. They are familiar to me from what seems like the distant past, but also from more recent years. One is where I lived until the age of 12. The other is where I spent the next six years of school. I have returned to both many times since and I have followed the fortunes of younger relatives as they took places at their universities. These two cities are Nottingham and Sheffield.
U.K.
BBC

Dylan Rich: Nottingham Forest fans hold 17th minute clap

Forest fans applauded in the 17th minute of their match in memory of a teenager who died after collapsing at an FA Youth Cup game. Dylan Rich suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in the match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United in Nottinghamshire on 2 September. The 17-year-old, who...
SOCCER
The Tab

Nottingham Trent allowed three convicted killers to give lectures to students

Nottingham Trent allowed three convicted killers to give lectures to students. Michael Lester was convicted of murder in 2000 before being hired by NTU in 2013 whilst convicted murderer Simon Scott is currently undertaking a funded PhD at the university. The university has most recently allowed murderer Daniel Micklethwaite onto the campus to give a lecture to students.
EDUCATION
Robert John
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Life-saving Covid treatment given to Donald Trump available on NHS from next week

A treatment for coronavirus that cuts deaths by a fifth for those who are immunosuppressed is to be available from next week, the Government has announced. Ronapreve, which was given last year to Donald Trump, the former US president, is the first treatment designed specifically for Covid-19 to gain approval in the UK.
POTUS
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
The Guardian

I’m dating a woman old enough to be my mother. Should we split up?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ScienceAlert

Bone Discovery Suggests Humans Were Already Manufacturing Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years. It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world. Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.  Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
MANUFACTURING
The Independent

Case of ‘mad cow disease’ discovered in Somerset farm

A case of BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, has been found on a farm in Somerset.The animal infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy has died and has been removed from the site, the Animal and Plant Health Agency said on Friday.It is unclear how the cow caught the disease and until an investigation has completed restrictions on livestock movements in the area around the farm have been imposed as a precaution.The agency said there was no risk of mad cow disease entering the food supply system as a result of the incident.The chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said detecting...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Beer, fizzy drinks and meat supplies threatened as CO2 shortage deepens OLD

The UK is bracing itself for a severe shortage of CO2 gas impacting supplies of beer, fizzy drink and meat, according to reports.Supermarkets shelves and restaurants are expected to be affected this week given that the gas is instrumental to the production of carbonated drinks and meat processing.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was on Thursday warned of the shortages caused by the closure of two major fertiliser plants this week.The government said it had a close eye on the situation, adding the country had access to CO2 beyond the plants. A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring...
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Nottingham Forest, a shambles of a club wrapped in permanent crisis

The Fiver isn’t quite old enough to remember the days when Nottingham Forest conquered Europe – and then conquered it again – but it does recall late-era Brian Clough, the admirable 1990s endeavours of Frank Clark, the regrettable David Platt interlude and the Paul Hart renaissance of the early noughties. Luminaries of the beautiful game who have also had a crack at managing Forest since Clough bowed out in 1993 include Ron Atkinson, Billy Davies, Martin O’Neill and Billy Davies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Public in the dark over how to green their homes, says chief climate adviser

The British public are in the dark over how to go about greening their homes – a key action needed if the UK is to hit the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the government’s top climate adviser has warned.Speaking to the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on Wednesday, Lord Deben said even he struggled to install a heat pump, a low-carbon alternative to a gas boiler, in his home.“I have recently installed air source heat pumps. I cannot tell you how – with all the opportunities I have – difficult it was to get this thing...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pandemic changes affected maternity care for women who had stillbirths

Changes to maternity services during pandemic, including the mandatory redeployment of midwives and doctors to care for infected patients, may have affected the care given to women who had stillborn babies, an investigation has found.According to the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch changes to the way women were looked after during their pregnancy meant some women may not have had the same level of checks while others did not have face to face appointments.The safety watchdog launched an investigation after the number of stillbirths after the onset of labour increased between April and June 2020. During the three months there were...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
