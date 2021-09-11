Published:

Unions are calling for compulsory masks and social distancing as the government demands face-to-face teaching

Other lives Nick Besley obituary

Other lives: Professor of theoretical chemistry at the University of Nottingham

Other lives Michael Atkinson obituary

Other Lives: Professor of gastroenterology who developed the Atkinson tube, which helps people with oesophageal cancer to swallow

'My mental health had never been worse': loneliness of the UK's isolating students

Amid Covid restrictions and online teaching, some students are deferring, dropping out or thinking of doing so

Nepotism, fraud, waste and cheating ... welcome to England's school system

A Nottingham professor has collated 3,800 examples of bad practice she says go to the heart of government. Now she has written a book

Nottinghamshire woman, 75, may be first known UK Covid victim

Scientific analysis suggests coronavirus was spreading in UK weeks earlier than thought

Other lives Robert John obituary

Other lives: Pioneer of the use of type-2 fuzzy sets in computational intelligence through his research at De Montfort University

Rough sleepers and drug users not getting coronavirus advice

Charities say vulnerable people at risk as shelters turn away some who may be infectious

Other lives Stephen Wallwork obituary

Other lives: Chemist who made a significant contribution to the development of modern crystallography

UK universities hiring 'superstar' professors to boost research rankings

Study says the government’s research rating framework is distorting university pay

Former refugee among winners of Fields medal – the 'Nobel prize for maths'

Caucher Birkar grew up on a farm near the Kurdish city of Marivan in Iran and spoke little English when he began his PhD