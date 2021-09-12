10428 Scenic Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

You'll love this spacious Glen Allen transitional home nestled on a quiet street in this popular neighborhood. Facing the East, beautiful morning light shines through its many windows creating the perfect setting for your morning routines. The backyard is your own private park, a peaceful setting for a fire pit, meals on the grill or a child's play area. The two tier deck is newly refinished. This lovely home is move-in-ready and a 4 minute drive to Woodman Road and 295. The granite counter tops, white cabinets, fresh paint and a 2020 hot water heater, are just a sampling of the recent updates. Central placed stairs, off of the great room lead you to a well designed layout with an upstairs laundry area, hall bath, 3 bedrooms and a lovely primary bedroom filled with natural light. The primary bedroom features a beautiful tray ceiling with a fan and a terrific bath with double sinks, a corner tub, and separate shower. One of the hallway bedrooms has access to the walk up attic. It is floored so provides excellent storage. The fourth bedroom boasts a connected playroom, sitting room or study. AN OLD REPUBLIC HOME WARRANTY IS PROVIDED. Pictures expected by 9/15.