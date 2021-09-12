CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

2021 Creative Arts Emmys Winners, Night 1 (Complete List)

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards shows, a huge one for “The Queen’s Gambit,” is officially in the books!. (If you think three is a lot of shows to celebrate the television industry’s mostly below-the-line workers, 2020 had FIVE Creative Arts Emmys shows.) Sunday’s first show begins at...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Emmy Experts slugfest: Our final Creative Arts predictions (and some bonus Oscar chatter) [WATCH]

There’s not one, not two but three Emmy ceremonies this weekend with Creative Arts honors being handed out on Saturday (one ceremony) and Sunday (two). Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are back to make their final(ish) Creative Arts predictions — and also discuss the Oscar race! In the guest categories, we’re each predicting three of the four favorites, though not the same three. We discuss the possibility of “The Handmaid’s Tale‘s” Alexis Bledel being the next Ron Cephas Jones once again and why we’re not gonna overthink the comedy ones, for better or worse. SEE Emmy Experts...
TENNIS
Apple Insider

'Ted Lasso' adds two Creative Arts Emmys to the trophy cabinet

The Apple TV sensation "Ted Lasso" has added to its already impressive awards haul, picking up a pair of Creative Arts Emmys on the first of the two-night ceremony. Announced on Saturday night, the pair of awards for Ted Lasso were for the episode "The Hope That Kills You." One was won by AJ. Catoline, for "Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series."
TV & VIDEOS
emmys.com

Led by Seven Wins for The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix Has Big Night at Saturday Creative Arts Emmys

The Queen’s Gambit, the acclaimed limited series about an orphaned girl from Kentucky who becomes an international chess champion, made a strong opening move in the 2021 Emmy Awards on Saturday, with wins in seven categories. The seven-episode drama, adapted from a novel by Walter Tevis, powered Netflix to a total of 12 Emmys — the highest tally of the night and twice as many as its nearest rival, Disney+, which captured six. Apple TV+ and HBO followed with four each.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Yoshimura
GoldDerby

Watch our live Emmy Creative Arts Show today at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET): We announce and analyze winners

Watch Gold Derby’s editors announce the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys live and discuss what the results might reveal about who’ll prevail next weekend at the main Emmy ceremony. We announce the winners as they’re revealed live at the ceremony, which is not streamed live anywhere on the web. So we produce our own live program focused on the award news, commentary, analysis and outrages. Hosted by our senior editor Rob Licuria, it features co-editor Daniel Montgomery and our notable contributors Kevin Jacobsen and David Buchanan in a two-hour show directed by Riley Chow. Today’s ceremony bestows awards for cinematography, costumes, sound, production design and more. Tomorrow (Sunday) tune in to our similar live webcasts covering the other two Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies: SUNDAY AT 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) – Second ceremony covers animation, documentaries and nonfiction shows, editing and reality/ competition programs. SUNDAY AT 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) – Final ceremony celebrates guest acting, music, variety show, best TV Movie. VERY IMPORTANT: Make sure your email address is up to date at your Gold Derby profile so that you receive your prediction accuracy score reports immediately after all prediction events.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

STARTING AT 1 PM PT TODAY: Watch our early live streaming 2021 Creative Arts Emmy webcast revealing reality and nonfiction winners

Don’t miss our Gold Derby live shlow during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony for the first of two ceremonies on Sunday. It’s the second overall event of the weekend and will take place on Sunday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Watch senior editor Matt Noble in the video box above as he welcomes senior editor Marcus Dixon and contributors Charles Bright and Denton Davidson in our show directed by Riley Chow. In our two-hour show, they will be revealing winners live as they are announced in downtown Los Angeles, primarily for reality, nonfiction and animation for this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Broadway.com

Hamilton, American Utopia & More Win Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. in "Hamilton" A slew of Broadway favorites won big at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend. The winners include Hamilton on Disney+, American Utopia on HBO Max, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Debbie Allen and more. The filmed version of Lin-Manuel...
HAMILTON, NY
TheWrap

Arden Cho to Star in Netflix Legal Drama Series ‘Partner Track’

Netflix has given a series order to the drama “Partner Track,” with “Teen Wolf” alum Arden Cho set to star. Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Partner Track” centers on Ingrid Yun (Cho), an idealistic young lawyer who struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Creative Arts Emmys#Fxx#Cbs#Hbo#Jax Media#Arts Entertainment#For Better Or Words#Afemme#Monkeypaw Bad Robot#Mpse#Cas#Mixer Lawrence Manchester#Abc#Sony Pictures Television#Universal Television#American Utopia#Radicalmedia#Fx Networks#Fx Productions
AFP

Emmy nominees in key categories

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" and Star Wars television series "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ topped the list with 24 nods each.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Winona Ryder Starring In Indie Mystery Thriller ‘The Cow’; ‘Homecoming’ Co-Creator Eli Horowitz Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Winona Ryder is starring alongside Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju in The Cow, a mystery thriller that marks the feature directing debut of Eli Horowitz, co-creator of Amazon’s anthology series Homecoming. Plot details are under wraps in the script co-penned by Horowitz and Matthew Derby. Production has just wrapped. CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. sales on the pic, which is produced by Raphael Margules and JD Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and Russ Posternak of Post Film. Anthony Eu of Singapore-based mm2 Asia is executive producer, and BoulderLight’s Tracy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith-Starrer ‘King Richard’ to Close AFI Fest

Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, is set to close AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 14. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. “A winning family drama” is how The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Stephen Farber described the film. Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal star opposite Smith. Tim White and Trevor White’s Star Thrower Entertainment and Smith’s company Westbrook produced the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Timur Bekmambetov Unveils Slate of Screenlife Titles in Toronto (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian-Kazakh multi-hyphenate Timur Bekmambetov has teamed up with MarVista Entertainment, Endeavor Content and Pulsar Content on a slate of feature films in his pioneering Screenlife format that will be presented to buyers at the TIFF market. Bekmambetov told Variety during the Toronto Film Festival, that the rapid growth, critical recognition and box-office success of Screenlife films – which take place almost entirely on smartphones and computer screens – prove the format is “more than just a gimmick.” “It is the first time the presence of Screenlife movies at a major film market is so prominent,” he said. “Just a few years ago,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Happiest Season’ Duo Clea DuVall & Mary Holland Reteam For ‘Day Job’ Comedy Series In The Works With Temple Hill & Lionsgate TV

EXCLUSIVE: Clea DuVall and Mary Holland, who co-wrote Kristen Stewart-fronted romantic comedy feature Happiest Season, are turning their attention to the small screen for their next project. The pair are developing single-camera comedy series Day Job with Dave producer Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV. The half-hour series, which the pair came up with while working on Happiest Season, follows a naive woman named Meg, who will be played by Holland, who is oblivious to the fact that she has never quite fit in with her wealthy, business-savvy family. When Meg is framed by her father for a white-collar crime she is not...
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Orders 'Grendel' Series Adaptation Starring Abubakr Ali

“Grendel” follows Hunter Rose (Ali), a fencer, writer and assassin who fights organized crime in New York to avenge the death of a lost love, until he ends up taking over the crime scene himself. More from Variety. David Galán Galindo, Creator of Netflix's 'Unknown Origins,' to Direct Comedy Series...
TV SERIES
Jonesboro Sun

Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

NEW YORK — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan’s next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Representatives for the studio confirmed Tuesday that Universal has acquire the rights to finance and distribute...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Outpost’ to End With Season 4 on The CW

“The Outpost” will conclude after Season 4 on The CW, the network revealed Wednesday. An individual with knowledge of the decision tells TheWrap the network and the producers came to a mutual agreement about the decision to end the show with its currently airing Season 4 after production had begun.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Wonder Years’ Review: ABC Reboot Brings a New, Necessary Perspective to a Timeless Classic

In the conversation about seminal television through the years, a show like the original version of “The Wonder Years” always tends to find a way in the conversation. And for good reason. For six seasons, the coming-of-age ABC dramedy followed Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a typical suburban American child from a typical suburban American household, as he grew up in his typical suburban town — from 1968 to 1973. The series itself debuted in 1988 and ended in 1993, allowing Boomers to look back with fondness over a nostalgic reminder of their own wonder years, of what it felt like to grow up at that time, awkwardness and all. “The Wonder Years” also connected to the millennial, Nick at Nite crowd who may have been too young to fully get the series when it originally aired but could go back and connect through the power of syndication. Which is why a reboot or reimagining of “The Wonder Years” makes as much sense as any other reboot or reimagining — though there is always the question of “Why mess with ‘perfection?’” — as there is another generation who connected to the material just as their parents did.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Gender-Swapped ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Reboot ‘Drop Dead Dave’ From Series Creator in the Works at CBS

A reboot of “Drop Dead Diva” with a gender-swapped premise is in the works at CBS from the original series’ creator, Josh Berman, TheWrap has learned. Written by Berman, the potential series based on the now-ended Lifetime drama, titled “Drop Dead Dave,” follows shallow, entitled, Gen Z lawyer Dave, who dies in a freak accident and has his soul transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy