2576 Wanstead Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

A wonderful West End patio style home in the popular Villas of Autumn Run community awaits. This maintenance-free home offers one level living at its finest. The bright, open floor plan features a tiled entry with a large living room/dining room combination with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, 2" blinds with an abundance of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has wood cabinetry with under-mount lighting, white GE appliances, a pantry, and easy access to the large laundry room. The owners' suite is sunny with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a bathroom suite with a raised vanity, walk-in tiled shower with grab bars, and a linen closet. The second bedroom is roomy with a double closet. The hall bath with a raised vanity and a tub with ceramic tile. The home is situated on a corner lot with a private patio, perfect for morning coffee or an evening BBQ. The 2 car garage offers ample storage space. Enjoy the many amenities including a clubhouse with an exercise room, a pool...and easy living in a community that cares for the exterior, grounds, trash removal, snow removal and more. Centrally located, this well-cared for home is close to shopping, restaurants and more!