CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

2576 Wanstead Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wonderful West End patio style home in the popular Villas of Autumn Run community awaits. This maintenance-free home offers one level living at its finest. The bright, open floor plan features a tiled entry with a large living room/dining room combination with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, 2" blinds with an abundance of natural light. The eat-in kitchen has wood cabinetry with under-mount lighting, white GE appliances, a pantry, and easy access to the large laundry room. The owners' suite is sunny with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a bathroom suite with a raised vanity, walk-in tiled shower with grab bars, and a linen closet. The second bedroom is roomy with a double closet. The hall bath with a raised vanity and a tub with ceramic tile. The home is situated on a corner lot with a private patio, perfect for morning coffee or an evening BBQ. The 2 car garage offers ample storage space. Enjoy the many amenities including a clubhouse with an exercise room, a pool...and easy living in a community that cares for the exterior, grounds, trash removal, snow removal and more. Centrally located, this well-cared for home is close to shopping, restaurants and more!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Exercise#West End#Coffee#Walk In Closet#Ge
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy