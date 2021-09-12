CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, OH

Difficult conversations: Licensed counselor gives tips on how to discuss COVID-19 with loved ones

By Helena Battipaglia
WXII 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Conversations about COVID-19 have replaced politics and religion at the dinner table, and they can lead to equally heated family debates. Fear, concern and anger frequently dominate these discussions. Holly, of Lebanon, Ohio, said she knows what it feels like. "So yeah, there's some tension, and also how...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
102.7 KORD

Please Read If You or A Loved One Tested Positive for Covid-19

Have you heard of the monoclonal antibodies infusion? I am just now finding out about it, and as someone who was diagnosed with covid-19 recently, I wanted to share this information. A former coworker and dear friend of mine, and one hell of an incredible voice talent, has just been diagnosed with covid-19. This is after testing negative twice and now finally positive. See my previous article about that BS HERE.. Anyway, my friend had lost her mother to covid-19, and when she tested positive it scared the hell out of her, to say the least. But she remembers reading a post about the monoclonal antibodies infusion and how it was a game-changer for a friend of hers. Then her sister said the same thing. They absolutely recommend the monoclonal antibodies infusion. This is for people who are at high risk for developing severe covid-19and have had a positive test. Click HERE. for more information and consult your doctor. There's a lot of info out there when you google monoclonal antibodies infusion, but nothing on the internet should override a consultation with your doctor. This may or may not be right for you, but if it is helping save lives I wanted to spread the word. In the Tri-Cities, monoclonal antibodies infusion is available at On Scene Medical Services, 7511 W. Arrowhead Ave., Kennewick, and at Kadlec Reginal Medical Center according to covid.infusioncenter.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ceoworld.biz

How to take the difficult out of difficult conversations

According to a 2019 study VitalSmarts, over 50% of employees are avoiding having difficult conversations with their boss, colleagues, or direct reports. What’s worse is that 11% have actually quit their job rather than tackle a tricky topic with a colleague. Fast forward to 2021 as uncertainty, ambiguity and social...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Lebanon, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Lebanon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Lebanon, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
fox7austin.com

Austin Family: Having difficult conversations with your kids

According to the CDC, suicide increased between 2007-2018 for those aged 10-24 and it was also the second leading cause of death in those aged 10-34 in 2018. Alison Bogle has advice on having an uncomfortable, but important conversation with your children.
AUSTIN, TX
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Converse "miracle" overcomes COVID-19

The Converse community lined Jefferson Street to welcome home Randy Dever from an eight-month battle with COVID-19. “He was totally surprised. It’s just overwhelming,” said his wife Linda Dever. “They’re just thrilled that he’s home finally and just getting better and stronger.”. Randy’s sister, Lisa Tentler described the last eight...
CONVERSE, IN
Martinez Tribune

Tips for Self-Care When a Loved One Passes Away

Have you recently lost someone? Explore these tips for self-care when a loved one passes away to find the tools to help you process the grief. It’s not easy saying goodbye, and the daily emotional roller coaster after a death can drain you. Check out these tips for self-care when a loved one passes away to make sure you’re taking care of yourself during this challenging time.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wlwt
kingsvillerecord.com

5 tips for caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

(BPT) - Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can be rewarding, but has its challenges. Early diagnosis, having open communication and doing some simple activities can significantly help in caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s. Fortunately, there are also resources and assistance to help caregivers and their loved ones not only cope but find moments of genuine joy.
HEALTH
mlstargazette.com

A Millennial Mile: Reflecting on big, difficult conversations

Something that may or may not be common knowledge about my family is that my father was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer two years ago. He retired from the Army after 20 years of service. Most of his time in active duty was served in the Middle East, including Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom. His doctors are over 70% certain that his cancer is the result of his time working at military burn pits.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Today's Transitions

A Difficult Discussion: How To Talk About Death With Our Aging Parents

Most of us do a pretty good job of pretending that we’re never going to die. We live our lives and push the reality of death as far away as possible. Adult children, however, eventually come to the point where they can no longer pretend that their parents are going to be around forever. Even if we can ignore the gray hair and age spots on ourselves, we notice them on our parents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News On 6

Catoosa Family Remembering Loved One Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

A Catoosa family is remembering their loved one who died from COVID-19 complications. Lacy Hutchinson was eight months pregnant when she got sick. Lacy's sister Autumn Trammel says Lacy was full of life, and so excited to be a new mom. She says Lacy loved to be with her family, spending time fishing and going to the zoo.
CATOOSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy